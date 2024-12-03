Americas > Delays cause CO2 pipeline developer to withdraw permit application in Iowa

Delays cause CO2 pipeline developer to withdraw permit application in Iowa

Published 20:19 on December 3, 2024  /  Last updated at 20:19 on December 3, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A midwestern carbon pipeline company has withdrawn its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline in Iowa after delays created uncertainty around the project’s timeline, the company said in state filings.
A midwestern carbon pipeline company has withdrawn its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline in Iowa after delays created uncertainty around the project’s timeline, the company said in state filings.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.