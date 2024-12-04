Americas > PREVIEW: Programme review uncertainty tempers RGGI Q4 auction expectations

PREVIEW: Programme review uncertainty tempers RGGI Q4 auction expectations

Published 02:28 on December 4, 2024

Traders expect RGGI’s last permit sale to clear discounted or near secondary market prices, with mild involvement from financial entities given uncertainty on programme review next steps.
