EU earmarks over €4 bln from ETS revenues for cleaner cars
Published 17:48 on December 3, 2024 / Last updated at 17:48 on December 3, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission has earmarked €4.6 billion from revenues generated by the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS) to boost net-zero technologies like electric vehicles, paving the way for its upcoming 'Clean Industrial Deal' and related efforts to green the automotive industry.
