Brussels caps 2027 ETS2 carbon allowances in line with planned emissions decline

Published 12:41 on December 3, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:41 on December 3, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission will cap the number of carbon permits in the incoming trading scheme for transport and buildings at just over 1 billion in 2027, in line with a gradual reduction of emissions under existing measures.
