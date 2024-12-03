Asia Pacific > China sees first registered voluntary carbon project since market relaunch

China sees first registered voluntary carbon project since market relaunch

Published 10:44 on December 3, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:44 on December 3, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China has seen the registration of a first voluntary project under its national offset scheme since the market relaunched earlier this year, moving one step closer to the issuance of new credits.
