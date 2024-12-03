EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

European carbon prices eased on Tuesday, despite colder weather forecasts, as they continued to track TTF natural gas, which slipped marginally lower following two bullish sessions amid expected comfortable supply fundamentals for winter.
