VCM Report: Verra carbon credit retirements breach 7 mln as market shows signs of life
Published 16:53 on December 2, 2024 / Last updated at 16:53 on December 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Retirements in the Verra voluntary carbon registry surged to just over 7 million last week, as the market started to show some life after having failed to ignite after the COP climate talks last month.
Retirements in the Verra voluntary carbon registry surged to just over 7 million last week, as the market started to show some life after having failed to ignite after the COP climate talks last month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.