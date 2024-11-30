Americas > INC-5: Indigenous Peoples claim being ‘systematically’ excluded from plastic talks

INC-5: Indigenous Peoples claim being ‘systematically’ excluded from plastic talks

Published 08:42 on November 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:42 on November 30, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Indigenous peoples have accused countries of repeatedly and systematically excluding them from negotiations on the first-ever global plastic treaty, with some saying their voices have been silenced during the last round of talks in South Korea
Indigenous peoples have accused countries of repeatedly and systematically excluding them from negotiations on the first-ever global plastic treaty, with some saying their voices have been silenced during the last round of talks in South Korea


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.