EMEA > Germany’s carbon contracts for difference scheme faces collapse amid political turmoil -reports

Germany’s carbon contracts for difference scheme faces collapse amid political turmoil -reports

Published 02:30 on November 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:30 on November 30, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS

The disintegration of Germany coalition government, a lack of funding, and growing opposition to the policy is pointing to an early demise for the country’s carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) scheme.
The disintegration of Germany coalition government, a lack of funding, and growing opposition to the policy is pointing to an early demise for the country’s carbon contracts for difference (CCfD) scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.