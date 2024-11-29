EMEA > Czech PM voices opposition to EU ETS2

Czech PM voices opposition to EU ETS2

Published 22:18 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:20 on November 30, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala this week expressed opposition to introducing the EU ETS2 in his country, arguing that it will hurt corporate competitiveness and impose unmanageable cost increases on residents.
