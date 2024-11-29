Lufthansa expands carbon credit, SAF scheme to international flights
Published 15:14 on November 29, 2024 / Last updated at 15:14 on November 29, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Lufthansa Group will extend its sustainable "green" travel tariff to long-haul flights, the German company announced on Wednesday, expanding a scheme that currently helps finance sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and carbon projects.
The Lufthansa Group will extend its sustainable "green" travel tariff to long-haul flights, the German company announced on Wednesday, expanding a scheme that currently helps finance sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and carbon projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.