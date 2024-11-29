INTERVIEW: ‘Don’t fix what ain’t broke’ on EU climate policy, French lawmaker warns Brussels
Published 15:03 on November 29, 2024 / Last updated at 15:03 on November 29, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The incoming European Commission should refrain from re-opening existing climate legislation in the next five years, a French Member of the European Parliament told Carbon Pulse in an interview, warning this risks sowing political chaos and uncertainty.
The incoming European Commission should refrain from re-opening existing climate legislation in the next five years, a French Member of the European Parliament told Carbon Pulse in an interview, warning this risks sowing political chaos and uncertainty.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.