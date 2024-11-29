EMEA > UK pension fund to allocate up to £150 mln to natural capital projects

UK pension fund to allocate up to £150 mln to natural capital projects

Published 12:51 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:51 on November 29, 2024  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A UK pension fund plans to allocate between £100-150 million to natural capital investments during the current financial year, with a focus on sustainable forestry and agriculture.
A UK pension fund plans to allocate between £100-150 million to natural capital investments during the current financial year, with a focus on sustainable forestry and agriculture.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.