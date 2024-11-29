Asia Pacific > Verra suspends issuances from six ARR carbon projects in India, China

Verra suspends issuances from six ARR carbon projects in India, China

Published 11:01 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:01 on November 29, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

International carbon standard Verra has suspended credit issuance from six afforestation projects in India and China, and placed them on hold following stakeholder comments.
International carbon standard Verra has suspended credit issuance from six afforestation projects in India and China, and placed them on hold following stakeholder comments.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.