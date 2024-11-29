Asia Pacific > Chinese energy giants establish industry consortium for CCUS development

Chinese energy giants establish industry consortium for CCUS development

Published 08:02 on November 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:02 on November 29, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Two state-owned Chinese energy majors are leading a new industry alliance set up to accelerate the development and commercialisation of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) in the country.
Two state-owned Chinese energy majors are leading a new industry alliance set up to accelerate the development and commercialisation of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) in the country.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.