UK pledges nearly £2 bln for development, on heels of new global climate finance goal

Published 15:18 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:18 on November 28, 2024  / /  EMEA

The UK will put £1.98 billion over three years into the World Bank's fund for the lowest-income countries, which the government said will unlock large volumes of investment from the private sector and other sources.
