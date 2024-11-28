Americas > North American pension fund returns could halve by 2040 under high-warming scenario -report

North American pension fund returns could halve by 2040 under high-warming scenario -report

Published 12:51 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:51 on November 28, 2024  / /  Americas, EMEA, US

North American pension funds could see their returns fall by as much as 50% by 2040 under a high-warming scenario, with further declines expected through 2050, according to analysis published Thursday.
North American pension funds could see their returns fall by as much as 50% by 2040 under a high-warming scenario, with further declines expected through 2050, according to analysis published Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.