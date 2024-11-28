EU approves Sweden request to extend ETS2 to new sectors
Published 10:58 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 10:58 on November 28, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission on Wednesday approved Sweden's request to unilaterally extend the scope of its Emissions Trading System for heating and transport fuels (ETS2) to new sectors, including railways, and vehicles used in agriculture, forestry, and fishing.
