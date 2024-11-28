Biodiversity > Tech firm launches UK biodiversity net gain marketplace

Tech firm launches UK biodiversity net gain marketplace

Published 10:52 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:52 on November 28, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

Tech startup BNGx on Thursday launched what it claims is the “first fully digital” marketplace for biodiversity net gain (BNG) units with a tailored process to connect buyers with sellers, joining a few other existing exchanges.
