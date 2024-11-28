Americas > INC-5: FEATURE – Observers flag concerns over viability of plastic credits amid perceived lack of scientific basis

Published 08:14 on November 28, 2024

The lack of a standardised metric to measure plastic units has fuelled concerns over crediting mechanisms at the ongoing UN plastic talks in South Korea, with experts claiming the emerging market is not built on strong scientific foundations.
