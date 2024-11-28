Safeguard facilities should publish 5-year compliance strategies, Climate Change Authority says
Published 06:18 on November 28, 2024 / Last updated at 06:18 on November 28, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Industrial facilities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism should report rolling 5-year compliance strategies, the Climate Change Authority (CCA) said Thursday, as it urged all sectors, with electricity in the lead, to cut emissions faster to meet Australia’s climate targets.
