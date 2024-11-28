Asia Pacific > Australia launches new registry for carbon, biodiversity units

Australia launches new registry for carbon, biodiversity units

Published 05:28 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:28 on November 28, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has launched the first stage of its new Unit and Certificate Registry, designed to house various unit types for the government’s climate and environmental crediting schemes.
