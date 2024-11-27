Americas > Maine sues oil companies for climate change claims

Maine sues oil companies for climate change claims

Published 23:01 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:01 on November 27, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Maine on Tuesday joined a growing wave of US states suing major oil companies with claims that the firms exacerbated climate change and misled consumers with greenwashing campaigns.
Maine on Tuesday joined a growing wave of US states suing major oil companies with claims that the firms exacerbated climate change and misled consumers with greenwashing campaigns.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.