EU timeframe for approval of applications to import CBAM goods is too long, industry groups say
Published 17:19 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 17:19 on November 27, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, International, Japan, South Korea
The EU is proposing too long a timeframe for the approval of applications from companies looking to import goods subject to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to feedback from industry associations and governments.
