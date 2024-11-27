EMEA > Spanish bank to mobilise €100 bln in sustainable finance through 2027

Spanish bank to mobilise €100 bln in sustainable finance through 2027

Published 15:22 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:22 on November 27, 2024  / /  EMEA, Voluntary

A Spanish bank has pledged to mobilise €100 billion in sustainable finance over the next three years, it announced Wednesday.
A Spanish bank has pledged to mobilise €100 billion in sustainable finance over the next three years, it announced Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.