INC-5: BRIEFING – Plastic talks stalling as stocktake shows insufficient progress

Published 15:18 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:18 on November 27, 2024

The first stocktake of the ongoing negotiations on the UN plastic treaty showed on Wednesday a lack of progress on key measures to address plastic pollution, with some observers saying talks are nearing a tipping point.
