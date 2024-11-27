Carbon Taxes > European carbon prices expected to remain stable this winter, pick up in 2025 -analysts

European carbon prices expected to remain stable this winter, pick up in 2025 -analysts

Published 14:51 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:51 on November 27, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

European carbon prices are likely to experience a relatively stable winter, with downside potential in the case of above-average temperatures, according to analysts at a bank.
European carbon prices are likely to experience a relatively stable winter, with downside potential in the case of above-average temperatures, according to analysts at a bank.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.