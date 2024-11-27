EMEA > Saudi Aramco partners with Danish firm to scale low-carbon hydrogen technology

Saudi Aramco partners with Danish firm to scale low-carbon hydrogen technology

Published 12:33 on November 27, 2024

Danish CO2 reduction company Topsoe has partnered with Saudi oil giant Aramco to develop and commercialise low-carbon hydrogen technology, the two companies announced on Wednesday.
