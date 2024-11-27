EMEA > EU Parliament approves second von der Leyen Commission, with refocused Green Deal

EU Parliament approves second von der Leyen Commission, with refocused Green Deal

Published 12:30 on November 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:30 on November 27, 2024  / /  EMEA

The second European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen received the green light from the European Parliament on Wednesday, opening a new five-year policy cycle in Brussels that is expected to refocus the EU’s climate agenda on strengthening Europe’s industrial competitiveness.
