ADB approves $500 mln loan to help Philippines implement NDC, adapt to climate change
Published 07:44 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 07:44 on November 27, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500-million policy-based loan to help the Philippines implement its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and more broadly mitigate the effects of climate change.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500-million policy-based loan to help the Philippines implement its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and more broadly mitigate the effects of climate change.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.