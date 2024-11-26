Americas > British Columbia invests C$15 mln in local carbon capture firm

British Columbia invests C$15 mln in local carbon capture firm

Published 23:29 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:29 on November 26, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary

A British Columbia-headquartered carbon capture company announced Tuesday that a provincial fund had committed C$15 million ($10.7 mln) to accelerate the firm’s domestic and international projects.
A British Columbia-headquartered carbon capture company announced Tuesday that a provincial fund had committed C$15 million ($10.7 mln) to accelerate the firm’s domestic and international projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.