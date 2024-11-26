Carbon Taxes > UAE considers carbon tax, cap-and-trade emissions scheme -Bloomberg

Published 15:35 on November 26, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:35 on November 26, 2024  / /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, Middle East

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) are considering implementing a compliance carbon scheme similar to the EU ETS, as well as an emissions levy, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.
