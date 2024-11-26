FEATURE: New forest biomass satellite may improve accuracy of global carbon budget and markets
Published 16:00 on November 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:00 on November 26, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
A satellite set to launch early next year will measure forest biomass more accurately than before, with the ability to precisely understand the carbon emissions arising from land-use change globally – feeding into a more accurate global carbon budget.
A satellite set to launch early next year will measure forest biomass more accurately than before, with the ability to precisely understand the carbon emissions arising from land-use change globally – feeding into a more accurate global carbon budget.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.