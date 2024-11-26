Row erupts after Verra posts anonymous allegations of human rights abuses during consultation on REDD carbon projects
Published 16:33 on November 26, 2024 / Last updated at 16:33 on November 26, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Verra has allowed anonymous allegations of human right abuses at two REDD carbon projects in Cambodia to be posted during a public consultation, sparking a furious response and rebuttal from the developer, who says the claims are groundless.
Verra has allowed anonymous allegations of human right abuses at two REDD carbon projects in Cambodia to be posted during a public consultation, sparking a furious response and rebuttal from the developer, who says the claims are groundless.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.