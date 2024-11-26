Biodiversity > Global firms ramp up sustainability reporting ahead of CSRD deadline -report

Published 12:23 on November 26, 2024

Nearly all of the world’s largest companies have adopted sustainability reporting, with 96% of the largest 250 companies (G250) now publishing ESG data as they prepare for tighter regulations like the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), according to a new report.
