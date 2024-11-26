Limited risk of loan losses from new CO2 taxes, warns Danish central bank
Published 13:06 on November 26, 2024 / Last updated at 13:06 on November 26, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS
Denmark's incoming carbon tax for agriculture, combined with other risks from low-carbon transition, will result in higher impairment charges for some lenders, but most will see only limited impact, according to the country's central bank.
Denmark's incoming carbon tax for agriculture, combined with other risks from low-carbon transition, will result in higher impairment charges for some lenders, but most will see only limited impact, according to the country's central bank.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.