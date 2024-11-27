Little clarity on emissions pathway could complicate China’s climate targets, report says
Published 00:00 on November 27, 2024 / Last updated at 08:30 on November 25, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
There is still little clarity on China’s emissions pathway, which experts believe could leave open the possibility of emissions increases until 2030 and very slow reductions afterwards, despite recent policy progress, according to a report published Wednesday.
There is still little clarity on China’s emissions pathway, which experts believe could leave open the possibility of emissions increases until 2030 and very slow reductions afterwards, despite recent policy progress, according to a report published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.