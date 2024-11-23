Americas > Compliance entities fall short RGGI permits in Q3 as prices rocketed to records -report

Published 03:15 on November 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:15 on November 23, 2024  / /  Americas, US

RGGI compliance entities hold a permit shortfall in Q3 from an earlier surplus through the prior quarter, while RGGI credit prices in the secondary market rose to new records, according to the latest market monitor report.
