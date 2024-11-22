COP29: Backslide in Baku as 1.5C wiped from mitigation text
Published 12:47 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 13:24 on November 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon, Graham Gibson and Brandon Mulder / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
A late-stage presidency text for the Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) has eliminated any mention of the Paris Agreement's global warming limit goals, and repeated its exclusion of ‘fossil fuels’ or ‘renewables’ language, reversing course on last year’s landmark COP28 Global Stocktake (GST).
