COP29: German govt announces over €1 bln in annual biodiversity funding

Published 09:30 on November 22, 2024

Germany plans to ringfence an annual €1.1 billion to fund biodiversity conservation starting next year, a government official announced at the ongoing COP29 UN climate summit in Azerbaijan.
