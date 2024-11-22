Americas > Largest soil carbon project in Latin America launches in Paraguay

Largest soil carbon project in Latin America launches in Paraguay

Published 09:34 on November 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:34 on November 22, 2024  / /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Paraguayan agricultural conglomerate has partnered with a multinational developer to launch a livestock farming project that participants claim will be the largest soil carbon initiative in Latin America.
A Paraguayan agricultural conglomerate has partnered with a multinational developer to launch a livestock farming project that participants claim will be the largest soil carbon initiative in Latin America.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.