COP29: Roundup for Day 12 – Nov. 22

Published 06:03 on November 22, 2024 / Last updated at 06:07 on November 22, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

It is Day 12 at COP29 in Baku - the final scheduled day in Baku. New texts on climate finance and Article 6, as well as other streams, are expected to drop from midday, though the state of play on the NCQG is that the goal appears to be in disarray. This in turn is threatening a previously-expected deal on carbon markets. Buckle up! In our daily running blog, Carbon Pulse will report relevant or useful updates throughout the day. Timestamps are in local time (GMT+4).