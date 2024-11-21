Americas > Oregon EQC unanimously votes to restore state’s GHG reduction scheme

Oregon EQC unanimously votes to restore state’s GHG reduction scheme

Published 21:00 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:00 on November 21, 2024  / /  Americas, US

Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Thursday unanimously approved the proposed Climate Protection Program (CPP), effectively reinstating the GHG reduction scheme after it was invalidated last year.
Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission (EQC) on Thursday unanimously approved the proposed Climate Protection Program (CPP), effectively reinstating the GHG reduction scheme after it was invalidated last year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.