COP29: ICVCM underscores Indigenous Peoples protection behind REDD+ decision
Published 15:33 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 15:33 on November 21, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) recent approval of three REDD+ methodologies paid special attention to the environmental and social safeguards of Indigenous and local communities, an ICVCM senior expert said Thursday.
The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) recent approval of three REDD+ methodologies paid special attention to the environmental and social safeguards of Indigenous and local communities, an ICVCM senior expert said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.