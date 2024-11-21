Americas > COP29: ICVCM underscores Indigenous Peoples protection behind REDD+ decision

COP29: ICVCM underscores Indigenous Peoples protection behind REDD+ decision

Published 15:33 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:33 on November 21, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) recent approval of three REDD+ methodologies paid special attention to the environmental and social safeguards of Indigenous and local communities, an ICVCM senior expert said Thursday.
