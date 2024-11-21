EMEA > Carbon pricing in buildings can be fully mitigated, even for hardship cases -report

Carbon pricing in buildings can be fully mitigated, even for hardship cases -report

Published 15:38 on November 21, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:38 on November 21, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Carbon pricing in the buildings sector can be fully offset, even for hardship cases where households face significant financial burdens from climate policy measures, according to research published on Wednesday.
Carbon pricing in the buildings sector can be fully offset, even for hardship cases where households face significant financial burdens from climate policy measures, according to research published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.