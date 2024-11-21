Ghana Article 6.2 cookstoves project accused of over-crediting by up to 79%
Published 14:16 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 14:38 on November 21, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon and Roy Manuell / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Switzerland
A Swiss NGO has alleged that a clean cooking project developed under a bilateral agreement between Ghana and Switzerland is using assumptions that inflate issuances of credits generated under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, known as Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).
