COP29: ‘Empty place-holder’ – Countries under pressure to set climate finance goal, amid worry and dismay
Published 16:10 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 16:10 on November 21, 2024 / Allison Gacad, Rebecca Gualandi, Sara Stefanini and Emanuela Barbiroglio / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The COP29 global climate summit enters its last day on Friday amid widespread frustration surrounding negotiations over a new global climate finance target, as a headline sum is yet to emerge.
The COP29 global climate summit enters its last day on Friday amid widespread frustration surrounding negotiations over a new global climate finance target, as a headline sum is yet to emerge.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.