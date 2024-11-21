Verra launches special category of ‘discovery projects’ to pilot Scope 3 standard programme
Published 12:06 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:06 on November 21, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Verra has launched a special category of pilot carbon projects, known as “discovery pilots”, to feed into its new Scope 3 Standard (S3S) programme and to adapt an additional three VCS methodologies, the organisation announced Thursday.
