COP29: North-South alliance with Group of Negative Emitters launched

An alliance of carbon neutral likeminded nations keeps growing at the COP29 UN climate summit, as the group brought the Global North and South together on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.