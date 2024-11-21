COP29: Oil companies lobbying at climate negotiations tied to 17 mln deaths since Paris, NGO says
Published 13:01 on November 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:01 on November 21, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA
Fossil fuel companies that have sent lobbyists to COP summits produced enough oil and gas since the 2015 Paris Agreement to cause 17 million heat deaths, according to new analysis released on Thursday.
Fossil fuel companies that have sent lobbyists to COP summits produced enough oil and gas since the 2015 Paris Agreement to cause 17 million heat deaths, according to new analysis released on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.